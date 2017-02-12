In the past, Pakistan’s cricket team toured England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa every 4 years.

Now because of PCB’s mismanagement, Pakistan’s team tours after every 6 years.

The PCB should change this cycle and arrange tours every four years.

The Pakistan cricket team should also play a 5 test matches series against top teams like England and Australia.



Our cricket team to rose to number-one in the ICC Test rankings for the first time.

The team lost the series against New Zealand by a 2-0 margin and lost the series against Australia by 3-0 margin.

The main reason for this is the condition of our players.

They should correct their batting technique and should know how to play in these conditions.

PCB should also keep in mind that when the Pakistani Cricket team tours any country they should at least have 2 or 3 side matches so that players can acclimatize to the conditions.

The Pakistan Cricket Board should encourage its players to play county cricket and league cricket to adjust to the English condition because there are many important events lined up over the next few years in England.



This year the ICC Champion Trophy will be held in England.

From 30th May to 15th July, the ICC cricket world cup of 2019 will be played in England, therefore, the next three years are crucial for Pakistan.

It is high time the PCB took steps to arrange A-team tours to prepare the youngsters.



GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN,

Karachi, January 23.

