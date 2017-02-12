The condition of the prisoners in the dilapidated jails is extremely wretched.

The incarceration of people does not mean stripping them of their basic rights.

Some of the prisoners are kept in extremely old and shabby buildings.

According to the media, over the past three years in Sindh, 104 prisoners were discriminated against and were subject to brutal and unfair behavior.

The budget that is allocated for every prison is not being utilized for the rehabilitation of the incarcerated.

The prisoners should be provided their basic rights, and I hope that my suggestion is looked into.



ATIQ ROMEO,

Turbat, January 23.

