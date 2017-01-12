The widespread use of plastic carry bags undoubtedly poses a serious problem.

With global warming on the rise, we have to do every bit that we can to save the environment.

The major chemicals that go into the making of plastic are highly toxic and pose a serious threat to living beings of all species on earth.

While there should be a strict ban on plastics, considering its ill-effects on the human beings and the environment, people should desist from accepting material in plastic bags.

It is the moral duty of people to refrain from using plastic bags.



While educating people on the need to shun plastic is important, we also need to make available cheaper, safer and durable alternatives.

Cloth and jute bags need to be attractively priced and easily available.

Authorities alone cannot be blamed for plastic pollution.

If every individual resolves not to use plastic bags, our cities would be much better places to live in.

Unless we honestly implement all ways to eliminate plastic, its ill-effects will continue to be with us.

The little that we can do without much effort from our side is to say “no” to plastic bags.



VINOD C.

DIXIT,

India, November 21.

