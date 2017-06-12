The under-construction Lahore Orange Line Train is Pakistan’s first inter-city mass rapid transit train system, and is one of the several projects of China-Pakistan Economic corridor (CPEC).

The total length of the track is 27.

1 km, of which 1.

7 km is underground and 25.

4 km is elevated at the height of 12 meter.

The total distance of 27.

1 km will be covered in 45 minutes with stops on 25 stations.



Initially, there will be 27 trains with five bogies in each train.

The Lahore Orange Line train is expected to carry 250,000 passengers monthly.

Later, it expects to be enhanced to accomodate 500,000 passengers.



The estimated cost of the project is Rs.

165 billion and the expected completion date is October 2017.

Exim Bank of China provided $1.

62 billion loan for the project on nominal interest rate.

This cost also includes the cost of two grid stations of Rs.

12 billion, since the Orange Line train will use electric power.

For the first five years, the Lahore Orange Line train will be operated by Chinese administration and then it will be handed over to Pakistan.



Hopefully, Pakistan will continue to make better ties with China with the same vigour and provide such facilities to its citizens.



BABA FAIZ,

Bal Nigwar, May 27.

