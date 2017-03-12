One of the major Socio- economic issues faced by Pakistan is energy shortage.

The incumbent government claims to resolve the problem on priority basis.

For this, mega projects of energy generation were started and focus was primarily optimal utilization of hydro- power resources because hydrogenation is considered one of the cheapest sources of electricity production helping to reduce loadshedding and ultimately providing relief to industries and household Consumers.

Most of us are unfamiliar to the projects initiated by present government and Dasu Dam is one of them.

Dasu Dam which will be completed in two phases.

The first phase will be completed in 2021 and would add 2100 megawatts of electricity to national grid.

The troika of WAPDA, Chinese company China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) and World Bank is putting maximum efforts to complete this project in next five years to construct Dasu Dam on the river Indus upstream of Dasu Town in Kohistan district of KPK.



The matter of the concern is only the timely completion of this project so that people of Pakistan get rid of the curse of loadshedding crippling their business and daily routine life.



NAZIA JABEEN,

Lahore, March 11.

