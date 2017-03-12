Balochistan is the most problematic province of Pakistan where the education system is totally pulverised and is also in a shabby condition.

According to an estimate more than 1.

5 million children are out of school and most of them are girls till today, the education system of Balochistan seems uncomplimentary.



Balochistan despite being the richest and least populated province is facing many issues.

When it comes to the school age, students then whose lives really seem very much droopy owing to the disappointing education system.

Apart from this, the survey of 2015 by Aser revealed, that in Balochistan more than 60 percent of class five students cannot read the English book of grade 2 and 55 percent cannot read the Urdu book of class 2.

It is really miserable! It is a massive matter for us to think about it.

Mostly, in Balochistan the education system is very critical due to the absenteeism of teachers and lack of other foundational infrastructures.



Recently, a parent based in Kolahoo said, “ My son has a dream to be a doctor but, I am very much depressed because, we are impoverished and do not have money to send our son to a private institution and the government-run-schools are out of condition “.

It is an outcry for the ones who are poor.



The government of Balochistan is the onus to protect the New generations.

Education is the ground laying right for every human being from every nation but, regrettably the children of Balochistan are deprived to get a great quality education from government- run- schools.



Furthermore, if we Balochi’s want to see changes, then first we have to endeavour to make the education system benediction.

The dreams of poverty-stricken children can be fulfilled when the government of Balochistan wants them to pass a sumptuous life and be what they want to be.



MUNAJ GUL MUHAMMAD,

Turbat, February 20.

