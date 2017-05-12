Eng.

Barkat Ali Luna has published a book with the title “A Gold Mine for Pakistan” which gives full justification for KBD but who listens to Engineers when a former PM had declared that KBD was made a victim of politics.

As it is the political masters who could decide for KBD but the political masters have admitted their failure.

Now it is up to PM Nawaz Sharif to hold the bull of KBD by its horns to decide the case in a marathon meeting at Islamabad calling all the recalcitrant from provinces to decide once for all the vital project of KBD which has been simmering for decades.

The history would record that our politicians lacked the sense to decide KBD imbroglio which would destroy Pakistan due to bickering of politicians.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, May 2.

