As per the statistics shared by the World Health Organisation (WHO), some 28 million people in low-middle income countries (LMICs) die from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) every year.

According to WHO, more than 74 percent deaths in LMICs are caused by non-communicable diseases (NCDs), while in Pakistan, over 52% males and 53% females under the age of 70 die of NCDs every year.

The rate is quite alarming, which also reveals the poor state of health care in the country where the majority of patients suffer because of their inability to afford the essential treatment required to get rid of the ailment completely.

Unfortunately, those who don’t have access to affordable essential medicines tend to delay or skip treatment.



Of late, a Swiss pharmaceutical company has launched a programme that ensures affordability and availability of some 15 most commonly prescribed medicines, which are used in the treatment of various NCDs such as breast cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

Being offered as a basket at a price of USD 1 per treatment per month, the access to subsidised essential medicines happens to be one of the unique healthcare initiatives taken in the world so far.

Particularly, this will have a lasting impact for millions of people in low-middle income countries (LMICs), including Pakistan, wherein NCDS are the leading causes of death.



KIRAN FAROOQ,

Karachi, October 3.

