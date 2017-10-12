I want to draw the attention of SHO Turbat Kech and DC that looting of shops is on the rise in Kolwai Bazaar.

The most recent case occurred a few days ago at night time where looters broke the locks of two shops in Kolwai Bazaar but fortunately they were unsuccessful to loot the shops.

In this area only one police car is on duty and they can’t look after all the area.

Due to shortage of patrolling police the looters are taking benefit and breaking the locks of shops easily.

Therefore, i request to DC Turbat and SHO Kech to please post more police and provide at least two police cars for protecting the shops.



AHMED SHAH,

Turbat, October 3.

