Almost every country in the world is working to make its education sector stable.

However, Pakistan is amongst the few countries whose literacy rate remains the lowest in the world.

Pakistan’s education sector has become very backward because of insufficient allocation, not building a plethora of educational institutions and not employing well trained teachers.



On the other hand, they use a small amount of the funds to improve educational standards and more to fulfill their personal needs.

Therefore education sector is falling apart because of negligence and fulfilling personal agendas.



SHAYGI NAZIR,

Karachi, August 18.

