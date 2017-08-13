The insurgency in Balochistan has always been exists and gripped it for decades.

The causes of the Baluchistan conflict are very commotion with a couple of reasons as political and economical.

The conflict in the Baluchistan is an ongoing conflict between the inhabitants of Baloch militants and the government of Pakistan and Law Enforcement Agencies LEAs.



A recent attacked in Mastung, Quetta and Gwadar, which was claimed by militants IS and Baloch Militant groups is also a reprehensible.



Baluchistan is the first largest area wise province of Pakistan, Baloch people are the main ethnic group followed by Pashtuns.

The majority of the inhabitants are Sunni Muslims.

A small number of Shia’s and Hindus also abode in the province.

The Balochistan shares its border with two countries: Afghanistan and Iran.

In spite of the natural resources in the Baluchistan province including, marble, gold, gas, chromites, fluorite and iron which are of eminent magnitude and indispensable for aggrandize the economic revenue - it has remained a backward province in Pakistan.



It would not be wrong to mention here that the revenue is distributed among the units predominantly due to population status, but the Baluchistan is somewhat lags behind to get its entire rights as enjoys other units.



On the other hand, the chorus of sardar tribes is also a hindrance to prosperity and development in Baluchistan.

Certainly, this is supported by local baloch masses to acquire their fundamental rights; however, the tribes are exploiting them and provoke them in criminal activities.



Besides, myriad extremist groups such as Al Qaeda, Tahreek-e- Taliban, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and other RAW funding groups are also active in Baluchistan province.

The strategic location of Baluchistan and the lack of a functioning economy in this province have profoundly helped these groups to carry out their organized crimes with a religious mantra.

Hazara Shia’s who are immigrants have been victims of the sectarian violence since long.

And, the BLA is actively involved in killing of the FC and Army personnel here and it is also a very precarious condition to CPEC to feat efficaciously.



The mega project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is under pipeline and would benefit both Pakistan and China.

This is a helpful initiative by both countries to boost Socio-economic ties but some elements in balochistan consider it as they will further be lags behind their rights.



It is a government duty to fulfill the needs and requirement of the people of Balochistan and take them in confidence by negotiation.



Education is also one of the main factors in the Baluchistan conflict.

The Baloch people mourn that their right to acquire education is neglected.

The Baloch nationals claim that the Pakistan government is neglecting their duties in terms of providing education, and that not enough is being done towards the development of educational institutions in Baluchistan.



The special budget for Education and Development must be set aside for Balochistan.

And the baloch people would be come forward in the field of Education, Defence, Health and Public Sectors, so that they would never feel alienation.



The government should start a process of reconciliation and dialogue with local Baloch tribe amidst giving first priority to the economic and educational development of Baloch people.

Furthermore, the Baloch people must be employed in different organizations and integrate them into other institutions alike other people from different provinces enjoys their rights.



SYED WAQAR ALI,

Karachi, July 28.

