I want to draw your attention to the rising issue of gas meter theft in Rawalpindi and its suburbs.

Local administration seems ineffective in curbing this criminal activity.

Several cases have been reported to the police stations but not a single thieve has been caught so far.

Silence of the local administration is encouraging the lawbreakers to do their job freely at the expense of so many people.



The procedure of applying for a new meter contains a number of technical complications and the matter is made worse by the fact that they are so expensive, costing 12-30 thousand rupees.

Above all, the physical and mental distress that the victims are bearing is beyond imagination.

I request, through this newspaper, the local administration to break the network of gas meter thieves and make the lives of citizens easy.



MUHAMMAD ISHAQ,

Rawalpindi, January 25.

