Almost 5000 people in the country are admitted in hospitals every day due to tobacco related diseases.

Some 270 people die daily and more than 100,000 die every year due to smoking.

Alcohol and tobacco is the most common intoxicant in Pakistan.

Hundreds of people have died in Pakistan by alcohol poisoning incidents due to illegal drinking which is common in our country.

Thus, the government needs to address this issue as soon as possible.



GULAB MEER,

Kech, January 24.