Civilised and democratic nations seem to be striving together for the attainment of their common national goals but ours are poles apart.

Look at their criminal negligence towards environment.

Allow me to lament here the deep-seated apathy of our ruling class, bureaucrats and technocrats towards environment, in particular, to protect vital natural resources like water, air, and soil.

They have become massively polluted and contaminated in different parts of the country but rulers are in deep slumber.



HASHIM ABRO,

Islamabad, December 1.

