On November 23, TV channels blacked out due to a strike by cable operators thereby depriving the citizens of important daily news.

It appears the government plans are unravelling with agitations and strikes and a lack of concern from the government.



The citizens are suffering as a consequence of this upheaval.

It is necessary that the government appoints a spokesman to deal with the agitations but when the PM is busy in saving his own skin then who cares for other things like the strike by TV cable operators.

This is exposing government failures in policy making.

To deprive the citizens of 24 hours of news closure is a cruelty that is like the putting of a blanket on daily happenings.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, November 23.

