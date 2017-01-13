We are living in a province where the people are dying with hunger and the lack of hospital facilities.

In the Turbat district, there are a lots of small villages where there are no hospitals at all.

Kolahoo is a breath-taking village in Thasil Tump whose residents are forced to go to Turbat for treatment and in solemn situations the patients can lose their lives on the way.

The government of Balochistan has to pay attention towards the improvement of healthcare facilities and education too.

We humbly request the concerned authorities to solve this problem.



MUNAJ GUL MUHAMMAD,

Turbat, December 7.

