What a victory! Such an unbelievable performance by Pakistani boys.

The young boys won the heart of Pakistanis, especially young member Fakhar Zaman.

The Pakistan cricket team and the new addition to the bowling attack, the highest wicket taking champ of champions trophy Hasan Ali and young Shadab, they all became the soul reason for this victory.



No doubt Pakistan outclassed India in all fields.

The young beauties as well as the old experienced batsman, each played great part in this triumph.



Sarfaraz kept his promise of giving us the happiness of Eid, before Eid.

He kept his promise and displayed what good captaincy is all about.

They, not only defeated the Indian side, the long proud enemies but also won ICC champions trophy for the first time in history.



We are proud of you our team, giving us hope, joys and proud moments all together.

Our whole nation thanks you.

We will never forget this moment.

May they play like this forever.



RAFIA KHAN,

Karachi, June 20.

