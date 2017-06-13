Walking daily for 40-60 minutes is the easiest way to prevent major disease by 95 %.

It is well established that regular aerobic exercise improves cardiovascular health and cerebrovascular health.



More specifically, it reduces one’s risk of developing chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes (type II), and high cholesterol.

These chronic conditions have a negative impact on the brain – likely through compromised blood flow to the brain.

Walking will reduce risk of heart disease and stroke.

It’s the simplest cardio exercise, which lowers levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol while increasing levels of HDL (good) cholesterol.

Walking regularly slashes the risk of diabetes, lowers risk of arthritis and bone problems.

It also helps in boosting memory – by inhaling large volume of oxygen to the lungs and the brain.



Aerobic exercise may also benefit the brain by increasing growth factors, which substances are made by the body that promote cell growth, differentiation and survival.

Walking tones up the legs and helps in strengthening the backbone as well.

A brisk walk is one of the best natural energizers.

It boosts blood circulation and increases oxygen supply to every cell in the body, helping the person to feel more mentally alert and active.

There are a variety of different kinds of walking, including bushwalking, race-walking, beach walking, hillwalking, volksmarching, Nordic walking, trekking and hiking.

Many people enjoy walking as a recreation in the mainly urban modern world, and it is one of the best forms of exercise.



Governments now recognise the benefits of walking for mental and physical health and are actively encouraging it.

This growing emphasis on walking has arisen because people walk less nowadays than previously.

I urge the government of Pakistan to recognise and encourage the walking culture in every department for vigorous and healthy life of people.



ENGR.

MANSOOR AHMED,

Faisalabad, May 29.

