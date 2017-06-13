According to one TV channel’s anchor, the JIT purchased a Polygraph Machine which is used to know if a person is telling the truth or not.

Application of Polygraph will be useful tool to expedite disposal of many cases pending in various courts across the country.

Transparency is an important tool of good governance, I wonder why the parliament proceeding is not shown live on TV.

Why do the military or civilian government want to keep all the information from people which is their basic right to know? The Panama case JIT and court hearings are not shown live when this case is very unique and will determine the future of the country.

I request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to direct the Government to implement the basic right of information of people by act of transparency.



ENGR S T HUSSAIN,

Lahore, May 30.

