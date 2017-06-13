Floods and mudslides wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka, causing great damages and casualties with the death toll crossing at least 126.

The impact of monsoon rains in Sri Lanka is immense in that people are still under the debris of mudslide and much of the population has been displaced.



A stitch in time saves nine, hence it is better to take precautionary steps in order to save people from impending floods that may possibly be triggered by the monsoon.



Moreover, Sri Lanka is the centre of agricultural activities and beautiful vistas making it a great tourist attraction.

For sure, the monsoon vagaries will dampen the spirit of Sri Lanka.

Therefore, the government of Sri Lanka must speed up the process of flood relief work.



Neighbouring countries like India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh should come forward to assist Sri Lanka in tackling the flood threats such as by donating relief material.



P.

SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

Mumbai, May 28.

