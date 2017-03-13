The Holy Quran says that, “Whoever kills a person (innocent person) it is as though he has killed all mankind.

And whoever saves a life, it is as though he had saved all mankind.

” Keeping this verse of the Holy Quran in mind, the decision by the Punjab government to initiate war against drug mafia who sell death in the name of medicines is welcoming.



In order to eliminate spurious drug manufacturing companies, the government has made amendments in Drug Act 1976 and strict and severe punishments along with fines will be given to all those involved in such kind of activities.

It is hoped that the government would continue its efforts against this mafia as killers of humanity do not deserve any kind of leniency.



SHEHAR BANO SYED,

Lahore, February 20.

