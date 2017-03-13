Memorise, write, test and repeat.

this is the life of student at any given time.

The concept of learning has been eliminated from the education system as a whole, making it redundant.

This has resulted not only the decline of self-thinking individuals but the death of creativity and imagination.



We are creating robots who just memorise and access information and society as a whole, is suffering through it.

The loss of ingenuity goes on, as we see us as species, coming to a stagnant point where now we have become used to only following orders rather than thinking for ourselves.

All of this is a trickledown effect as we now have factories which produce mindless slaves instead of schools which guide you to independent creative individuals.



We have to rethink about our education system and there is a need of recreation but a new, creative, learning and most importantly innovative studying model for students.



MEHAK FATIMA,

Karachi, February 20.

