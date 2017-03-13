What an age we live in! There are so many new and amazing online shopping, delivery and taxi services now.

It truly feels like Karachi is slowly transforming into a first-class city.

You want food delivered? There is an app for that.

Your ‘khala’ from Defence forgot her medicine at your place? No problem, a rider will pick it up and deliver it.

You urgently need medicine? There’s a website for that.

You want to go to the Karachi Eat festival but are dreading the traffic? Take an Uber or Careem.

Want to buy a phone but are afraid of being mugged? Order online! Restaurant riders even bring over wireless debit/credit card machines.



I recently had an amazing experience using one of these services.

I had to drop off something at my friend’s place in Askari 4 but my brother was busy so I called up TCS Hazir and they picked up and dropped my stuff in an hour and they charged me just 200 rupees! Amazing! What can we expect next? Flying cars? I really hope so.



AMEER HAMZA,

Karachi, February 20.

