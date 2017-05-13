Conducting an actual census is an important tool for a country to identify the exact number of population.

It is a process of counting of the number of children, men, women, able and disabled people of a country by the government for various economic and other development models.

However, there is an article 51(5) of the Constitutional of Pakistan 1973, which depicts: “The seats in the National Assembly shall be allocated to each Province, the Federally Administration Tribal Areas and the Federal Capital on the basis of population in accordance with the last preceding census officially published.

” Furthermore, this Constitution gives an obligation of conducting census after every 10 years.



A look into the chronicles of history reveals that the first census was held after the independence of the country in 1951.

The second was functioned in 1961 while the third in 1972 instead of 1971 owing to political turmoil and war with India.

The fourth population census was scheduled to be conducted in March 1981 and the fifth one was due in 1991 but could be held in 1998.

Moreover, sixth census was kept in 2008.

But the problem has been hampering since 1998; therefore, currently census is held in April 2017 as per the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.



Accordingly, the seats of National Assembly are distributed on the basis of population.

Any federal or provincial seat of university is given to the youth in accordance with the population of their province or city.

Even, the “quota” for recruitment to the government jobs is given under the number of population through census.

Similarly, socioeconomic facts and figures are also required and they are counted in census.

It means that from educational background to political arena and from social life to economical strategies, population is necessary to be counted under the process of census.



Presently, Punjab has 183 seats in National Assembly (148 general, 35 women) out of 342.

Sindh secures 75 (61 general, 14 women), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 43 (35 general, 8 women), Balochistan possesses 17 (14 general, 3 women), Fata has 12 and Federal Capital has 2 while 10 seats are for Non-Muslims.



WAJAHAT ABRO,

Shikarpur, May 1.

