There is a tremendous affinity among youth in Pakistan to seek for government jobs because it provides them with job security and stable life, combined with extraordinary medical facilities, provident funds, perks and other privileges.

They find it mentally soothing as there is no fear of running out from their job and sigh of relief against too much unnecessary work load .

The firing ratio is negligible in government jobs so that is the main reason why people enthusiastically run after government jobs.



Peoples working in private companies find themselves uncomfortable, obsessed with trepidations of job insecurity and meagre medical facilities.

The firing ratio is by far greater than the hiring ratio and that is the reason for brain draining from private to government jobs

ADNAN IQBAL,

Karachi, May 1.

