In 1967, riding the waves of change, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s Peoples Party surprised many by sweeping 70s election.

His successors, particularly Zardari and company, revised the old order of politics of privileged and are responsible for erasing PPP from Punjab, KPK and Balochistan.

But hitherto in Sindh, no attempt to dent the PPP stronghold was successful.



Future success of PTI based on the recent show of power in Dadu depends on many ifs and buts.

In past, whenever PPP rivals in interior Sindh arranged rented public meetings children and gullible participants changed jiay Bhutto (long live Bhutto), this time children and youth despite reprimands from their diehard PPP elders, chanted PTI slogans and rushed on their own transport to PTI public meeting in Dadu.



PTI talks change and take old feudal lords into its fold.

This will discourage many seeking change to support PTI.



Two, present PPP has mastered electoral manoeuvrings.

Also among all winnable horses (feudal), the PPP election machinery knows all pre and during election manoeuvring practices.

On the contrary, PTI in Sindh is inexperienced and unorganized lot.

Face book wall of Rafique Ahmed Jamali, MNA and PPP’s most powerful political figure in Dadu District carries posts of persons leaving PMLN and PTI and joining PPP regularly.

Majority of the new entries in PTI are mostly disenchanted elements from PPP and majority of them would love to enter PPP fold if offered smallest incentives, Zafar Ali Shah, the right hand of Liaqat Jatoi has already opted for PPP but voter can give biggest surprise against all the above ground realities as witnessed during 70s elections.



GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi, May 1.

