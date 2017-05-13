Karachi roads nowadays lack not only smooth driving surface but are also without streetlights.

It’s amusing how once the city was named as the city of lights.

Darkness has overshadowed our city in most of the parts and hence the increase in number of roadside crimes and accidents.



Theft and robberies are increasing more so because of such lacking, and the risk of accidents has also shot up.

It is thus essential for K.

E to ensure that electricity is supplied to all streets and roads in Karachi.



MARIA SADRIWALA,

Karachi, May 1.

