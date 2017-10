Dengue related cases have turned risky in Peshawar. Approximately 43 dead were reported in Peshawar hospitals as of late. Similarly, a large number of dengue patient are being admitted to hospitals. However, the government sounds deaf and dumb upon the dangerous issue in the area. No adequate facilities are yet available to the medical staff to handle the dengue cases with ease.

In such a situation the KPK government needs to show sincerity immediately.

AQIL BABA,

Kech, October 4.