Finally a brilliant step has been taken by Allama Iqbal Open University.

Transgenders now can get education free of cost there and it is a very great step after all the discrimination and oppression the transgender community has faced.

By getting education they will truly feel like they are equals in our society.

They have the right to become a doctor, engineer, pilot etc.

, Now they will be able to live freely and face society bravely with degrees in their hands.

Let’s only hope employers don’t discriminate against them and that this move can create a positive example for other universities to follow.

Overall an appreciable move.



AMAN UMRANI,

Karachi, October 4.

