Rights, duties, responsibilities and authority are a legal concept that most parents have in respect of their children.

The future of a child relies on how the parents guide him or her.

Only they are the real builders of a child’s career in every field.



But now a days contemporary parents have lost their control on their children.



Neither can they give good advice to their children nor can they guide them in a good way.

The major reason behind irresponsible behaviours of children is that parents don’t give time to them and do not fulfil responsibilities as they are required to.

When they grow older is when they reject the coalition of their parents.



In order to illuminate their future, parents should give time and train their children to be on a path which their parents wish to see them on.



SAEEDULLAH QAMAR BALOCH,

Karachi, October 5.

