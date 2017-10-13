Recently a civil judge visited different hospitals of city Shikarpur where doctors and their subordinates were absent from duties.

As soon as they came to know about the visit of judge in hospital, they immediately reached their hospital to avoid humiliation.

Almost all the doctors are busy with their private clinic businesses, and are thus, reluctant in performing their duty at government hospitals.



Higher authorities are, according to law, bound to initiate stern actions against these so-called doctors.

This is a widespread issue and should be taken note of and solved.



ZAMIR AHMED MEMON,

Shikarpur, October 5.

