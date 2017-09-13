We live in a society where neither the political leaders, nor the people in authority inspire greater hopes.

Neither the bureaucrats nor the technocrats encourage their officers and staff members to make greater efforts in taking this country to new horizons of progress and prosperity.

They adhere to no ideological commitment to this country and disregard the feelings of people inhabiting it, but when it’s the question of their own belly and family welfare, they use the same state resources to project, promote and fulfill their own personal agendas.



They show no hesitancy in looting the state’s capital with a stride of corrupted confidence; moreover the officers who do not become partners in their crime and corruption are destined to bear the brunt.

People in authority use all the devilish ways and devious tricks to corner these people into surrendering to their commands.



HASHIM ABRO,

Islamabad, August 18.

