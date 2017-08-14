14 August has been recognised as the independence day of Pakistan.

The efforts and exertion of those leader’s sacrifice are praiseworthy for the development of the country.

Fortunately, 14 August,1947 our country, Pakistan has contracted freedom since we are going to celebrate 14 August with pleasure and joy.

I wish everyone loves Pakistan that they should praise and should make the day memorable.

These coming days are extraordinary that everybody should understand to wish and celebrate the day.

So, I wish every Pakistani to celebrate 14 August with wholeheartedly,

NISAR AHMED,

Turbat, August 2.

