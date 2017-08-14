As the Independence Day comes closer, Pakistanis gather in flocks on stalls and vendors to buy flags that they can display their loyal fervour.

But, yet the demonstration of patriotism does not end here, as Pakistanis throng the markets to get dresses, balloons, firecrackers, badges and all other memorabilia bedecked.

In big cities, the streets are full of national fervour as many people of the society love to buy patriotic merchandise from dozens of sellers.

Furthermore, people of all ages take part in the celebration of Independence Day to show off their love for the Pakistan.

Still, because of high demand, the selling of such products starts in the beginning of August.



HADIA AZIZ,

Islamabad, August 2.

