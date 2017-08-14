Kech, the second largest district of Baluchistan where there are 56 functioning government high schools but unfortunately, its students are facing an extreme shortage of science teachers which has been taking toll on student’s learning during the academic year.

As a result, they unable to complete their practicals of science books on the time.



Thus, so it is my request to the Baluchistan’s Secretary Education and District Education Officer to take concrete measures in this regard to appoint more science teachers for the students.



IMRAN BADEER,

Kech, August 1.

