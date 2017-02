A five-day workshop was held in Gilgit-Baltistan with the aims of creating awareness amongst the members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly.

A recent report claimed that Gilgit-Baltistan is the first province of Pakistan to ban corporal punishment.

Another report claimed that due to corporal punishment, students not only suffer mental and physical agony but also lose interest in education.

35,000 students quit school due to corporal punishment.



MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbat, January 24.