The leaders, along with the lawyers of FATA have to make a decision in the best interest of the people, that could prove to be a defining moment.

They have two choices; a merger with KPK or establishing it as a separate province.

In my opinion, becoming a new province is the best option.

If that decision is made, then FATA will be able to benefit from its own Governor, CM, Provincial Assembly, Provincial government, High Court and would have a bunch of senators as well.

It would be awarded with federal grants and a chain of educational institutions simply by virtue of it becoming a separate province.



AFTAB ALAM,

Swat, January 25.

