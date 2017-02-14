At the World Bank conference in 1973, the head, Robert McNamara, declared that the international community should take strong action to end poverty in the world however they still haven’t taken initiatives to rid the world of it.

There were 2.

9 billion people living in extreme poverty in 1970 and there were 705 million people living in extreme poverty in 2015.

The number of extreme poor people in the world is 3 times lower than in 1970.

The difference between the rich and poor are increasing day by day.

At the end, I want to suggest that as the international financial organisation, they should change their economic policies and work relentlessly to counter this problem.



ASIF JM,

Kech, January 24.

