One of the major causes of conflict is the fact that the PM, Nawaz Sharif, is only interested in the improvement of Punjab.

Though we agree that Punjab is his Indigenous place and he should take care of it, but he must not forget the other three provinces.

According to a news report, PM Nawaz Sharif has been playing a role in getting international projects for Punjab but never bothered to ensure the same for three other provinces.

The recent announcement of money for the uneducated farmers in Punjab is a great step but if we compare those uneducated farmers receiving funds with the educated but unemployed Individuals of other provinces, we come to know that favouritism is being utilised in our country which is an extremely forbidden activity.

The government should give equal rights to all of its provinces otherwise the wretched consequences of favouritism might hamper the development of our country.



ATIQ ALI JAN,

Turbat, December 1.

