A child is like an ore and education further polishes it but, unluckily, this asset is declining because, especially if we look at children’s literature.

In this modern era, there is no significant indigenous author for children, as we have seen well-reputed series in the past.

Perhaps, writers consider writing about children not profitable.



A one-day second National Writers’ Conference on children’s literature held by Academy Adbiyat-e-Atfal on May 21, 2017 with collaboration of monthly magazine, Phool.

This was really stupendous step for the revival of children literature and its importance.

These conferences should also be organised in different parts of country, especially, in remote-areas where the writers for children must be trained in accordance with need of hour.



SHEHARYAR NAEEM,

Lahore, May 30.

