Famine is a destructive problem, wherein many people face several crises of malnutrition.

A prolonged period of not having enough food to eat is known as famine.

It has been devouring the lives of millions people worldwide for a long time.

The ultimate reasons at the helm of such fatal deadlines of famines are devastating wars, droughts and misguided politics.



The Soviet Union, China, Iran and some other states are claiming a big chunk of killing nearly 75 million people in this vicious cycle of famine during the 20th century.

Europe was also in such a quagmire which left many parts of it completely starving during World War I and II.



However, the last worldwide report of famine, by Somalia in 2011, depicted the death toll of 260,000 people.

Still the ills of this menace are counted in a great number of countries in the world.

Likewise, a famine report was issued in late February by South Sudan that warned Somalia, Yemen and Nigeria.

Besides, US has predicted through its Famine Early Warning System (FEWSNET) that 70 million people will suffer by famine in 2017.



Furthermore, famine does not only deteriorate the human lives owing to lack of food but increase in the amount of nutrition also effects them at large.

Historically, during 1960s, it was about 22,00 calories per person per day, later in 2000s, it was altered over 28,00 calories.



As a result, the venomous diseases of famine can further lead humanity toward more disaster.

It is the right right time to act before it is too late.

Early warning systems must be operated systematically to function agricultural production, conflicts and overall rainfall trends.



WAJAHAT ABRO,

Shikarpur, May 29.

