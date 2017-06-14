The farmers are serving a key role in strengthening the economy, but unfortunately, they are not facilitated totally.

Recently, the farmers protested and chanted slogans against the government that had failed miserably to bring reforms for the betterment of the farmers’ community.

They demanded government to lift the sales tax on agriculture and a revision in the prices of all agriculture products.



It is indeed puzzling that they were confronted with tear gas and water canon to disperse them by the police while they were raising voices about their rights and demands.

Sadly, a large number of farmers were also taken into custody and many were wounded.

Shockingly, relief plans for farmers are always presented in the budget but none of them are implemented.

Therefore, the agriculture minister is requested to take serious measures to facilitate the farmers in order to promote the country’s agriculture sector.



MANNAN SAMAD,

Makran, May 30.

