The port city has a long history of water crisis.

Gwadar, Balochistan’s winter capital and the city of countless promises, has yet to give its residents a sufficient supply of water.

The port city is suppling two million gallons of water every four days, against a daily requirement of 3.

5 million gallons, official data suggests.

The citizens, meanwhile, decry the utter failure of authorities to come up with a viable solution to the problem.

There are always tall claims about developing Gwadar city, but in truth we are deprived of basic necessities.



The government is doing nothing except making false claims.

Gwadar has been suffering from an acute water shortage for the past decade, but no concrete steps have been taken to overcome this problem.

The water level in the dam is decreasing because of silt accumulation.

The previous government planned to install a water desalination plant in Pasni and Jiwani.

Around Rs2 billion were also earmarked for infrastructural investments.

However, according to citizens, the funds were embezzled later on.

The incumbent provincial government, however, remains optimistic that they can overcome the crisis.

the Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) has also installed a desalination plant in Gwadar at a cost of Rs1 billion.



This will be functional soon and will provide two million gallons per day to inhabitants.

Judging from the government’s position, it would seem that no stones are being left unturned to overcome the problem.

Kalmati recently arranged a special prayer for rains in Gwadar too.

When Gwadar’s citizens are asked, they seem to have more faith in the heavens opening up the gates because as of now, a well thought out public policy plan to address water shortage seems far off.



DR.

NEHA JAVED,

Karachi, May 31.

