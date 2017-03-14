It is an attractive news for Pakistanis, that the National women’s cricket team has qualified for the 2017 Women World Cup (WWC) Even though they lost to arch-rivals India by seven wickets in their final qualifying match in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.



All prayers were appreciated for their efforts against the match with India and now have qualified for World Cup 2017.

The team is really showing us the positive results for the qualification we wish them luck and hope that they win the Women World Cup 2017.



SHAKEEL P,

Turbat, February 21.

