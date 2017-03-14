I want to draw your attention to one of the major problem of Pakistan and that is corruption.

Corruption is authority plus monopoly, minus transparency.

Our society is facing a very grave problem of corruption that has threatened basic foundations of society.

This is one of the most serious problems which are not natural calamity or disaster.

Corruption is the cancer that will gobble up all the socio-economic and political achievements.



Corruption has wide-ranging deleterious effects on society and governance but its most deadly impact is always on the poor.

It undermines democracy, hinders in good governance and weakens the democratic institutions.

It hampers the economic growth and sustainable developments.

Increase in corruption in any society is inversely proportional to good governance.



If these suggestions and practical measures are taken, the cancer of corruption can be cured to reasonable extent.

Institutions should be made strong for proper working of the democratic system.

Proper system of accountability and check and balance should be implemented.

Justice delayed is justice denied.

In time justice can minimize corruption practices.

It is multi-faceted problem so it should be countered on all possible fronts with sincerity.

We must reform ourselves.

Only proper planning and strictly implemented policies with public support can put halt to this growing menace.



MAHA SALEEM,

Karachi, February 25.

