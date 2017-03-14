I am a resident of Nazimabad and this area is inhabited over two dozen dogs.

They don’t only bark, fight and create nuisance all through the day and night but also bite people for no good reason and are very aggressive.

This needs to be dealt with immediately before something serious happens.

They are extremely dangerous and are just increasing in numbers by each passing day.

I request the authorities to please look into it and do what is required.



We are facing lots of issues from these dogs.

Now, it’s a huge problem for our area.

Daily these dogs bite and bark.

Our children are also not safe because these dogs can attack them.

These dogs have already bitten two-three people of our society.

I urge the government to please take action to solve our concern.



UROOJ NAQVI,

Karachi, February 25.

