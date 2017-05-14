Declining governance in the province of Sindh is not a matter of a few years rather it is culmination of many decades of bad rule.

Though in dictatorial rule, the affairs of Sindh were run like a colony of the state but situation during so called democratic rules has not been different.

A non-accountable dispensation in the province was, in the recent decades, introduced by the establishment when they maneuvered to bring in the rule of Jam Sadiq Ali.

This put his government in Sindh’s capital through major defection from the majority party of the province while handing over the sway of the affairs of capital city of the province with having 90% control of province’s economy under the minority ethnic-based party.

That arrangement of the establishment was in fact the perpetual seed of mal-administration that was sown in the province.

The establishment was not so unlucky like PPP that there would be suo moto or pre-determined orders from our honourable courts no matter in whatever unconstitutional fashion the government of the time used to run from Islamabad.

After a brief period of representative government of Syed Abdullah Shah, in mid 90s, again an era of direct rule from Islamabad resumed in Sindh that lasted till departure of General Musharraf.

During all these long period of time many evils became integral parts of Sindh Province’s administration.



This all casual treatment to the province in fact has been the reason of maladministration.

One wonders that how the whole infrastructure of a mega city has been badly collapsed when only up to few years back billions of rupees were spent on the most trumpeted up new infrastructure and that too under the so-called an efficient rule of a dictator with a talented Nazim at the helm of affairs.

Now one can witness that every main road of the city has almost become unviable for the ever growing traffic pressure.

Sewage lines are chocked here and there and the last but not least the issue of drinking water scarcity in the city turning to become a very alarming situation in the near future if under-lined water schemes especially K-4 is not completed urgently.

The most interesting aspect of poor development strategy during dictator era is evident from the situation that most of bridges have been built with millions of rupees.

Ill planned construction of over-head traffic and pedestrian bridges have left the Sharah-e-Faisal not expandable unless these cemented monsters are dismantled thus losing the investment of millions of rupees on bad schemes, but who cares?

The situation in other parts of the province is also not different as during last one and half decades, peak of maladministration began from Nazims of dictator’s rule.

The most of the ill planned or ghost schemes have played havoc with not only the economy of the province but the daily life of the people.

The whole rural society is deprived of potable drinking water; sanitation; primary health care; education and road infrastructure.

The present government of Syed Murad Ali Shah is struggling to create some positive impact but problems are so gigantic that the C.

M would hardly be released from the problems of capital city alone till next couple of years as whole infrastructure of it is being rebuilt during the so-called era of talented N.

It now appears to have been built with very poor planning and has no viability or sustainability at all.

The present government will have to do double labour by first dismantling all such poorly built infrastructure and to rebuild that again hopefully now with some rational planning.

These all big issues of capital city have confined the new chief minister to the one city while the issues of rest of province would be dealt by local bureaucracy with collaboration of local political wizards of the ruling party.

The end result would then be not difficult for any body’s guess.

The ultimate sufferers of all this decade of long mismanagement would continue to be the province and its people and they would go on unabated.



ABDUL SAMAD CHANNA,

Karachi, May 1.

