Land mafia has found simple ways to occupy lands of poor illegally in Gwadar and its adjoining areas.

Reports have shown that these land grabbers get open support by settlement department in Gwadar in record tampering in original documents of land owners.

This is a business in the area against payment of a demanded amount.

This has boosted corruption in the government department as well.

These lands are source of income for the people of area.

However, their rights are being violated.



High Court of Baluchistan’s Chief Justice is urged to take suo moto actions against illegal occupation and corrupt officers and their servants as soon as it is possible.



AQIL BABA,

Turbat, October 6.

