Since two months sweepers are protesting against the CMO of Municipal Committee, Shikarpur for release of their salaries.

All the sweepers have been carrying-out strikes, saying that they will continue their strikes till their salaries are not paid.

This shows the negligence of the higher authorities that are disregarding the problems of their workers.

This, in the long run, goes to the determent of the department.



ZAMIR AHMED MEMON,

Shikarpur, October 4.