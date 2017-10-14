The recent attacks on women in Karachi by knife are quite serious and a threatening issue.

They started when a woman was attacked by the knife man on 26th September, 2017.

Then again on 4th October, 2017 five women were attacked by the same man.

It’s so dangerous because police has failed to arrest him.

They don’t have a clue to whether he’s a terrorist or someone acting individually.

It’s a big shame that women and girls are being attacked in Karachi and still there is no answer about it.



Authorised people must take serious action against the criminal rapidly.



SAEEDULLAH QAMAR BALOCH,

Karachi, October 5.

